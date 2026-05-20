San Diego Muslim community honors 3 men killed protecting others in mosque shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- The San Diego Muslim community gathered Tuesday at Lindbergh Park in tears to honor three men killed while protecting others during Monday's deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The victims were identified as security guard Amin Abdullah, community leader Mansour Kaziha, and Nadir Awad.

Leaders say Abdullah rushed to warn people inside the mosque and school about the active shooter before he was killed. His daughter, Hawaa Abdullah, spoke about her father's bravery.

"He took his job seriously, so seriously to the point sometimes he didn't want to eat, he wanted to save his food till after he left the job because he was afraid that if he went on break something bad would happen," Hawaa Abdullah said.

Saad Eldegwy of the Islamic Center of San Diego reflected on what the three men meant to the community.

"They saved our community, they saved our mosque, they saved our school, they saved lives," Eldegwy said.

Kaziha had been part of the Islamic Center for nearly 40 years. Friends described him as the heart of the mosque — the person everyone turned to for help. Leaders say he was also the first person to call 9-1-1.

"I cannot imagine entering the mosque without seeing him walking and serving the community in all ways," Eldegwy said.

Awad, who lived across the street from the Islamic Center, is credited with turning people away from the gunfire and helping save lives.

Community leaders say the attack will not stop them from worshiping and spreading love in their community. Hawaa Abdullah said her father's legacy carries a message for everyone.

"He wants all of us to be better, regardless of who we are, what we identify as, he wants us to be better," Hawaa Abdullah said.

Community members say the attack has deeply impacted the community, but they hope the memory of the three men who died will help bring everyone together.

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