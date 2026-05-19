Effort to combat hate through Arab and Muslim education in San Diego classrooms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As investigators examine the role of hate in Monday's shootings at the Islamic Center of San Diego, a coalition of parents and nonprofits is calling for more volunteers to help bring Arab and Muslim cultural education into local classrooms.

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, along with 3 other nonprofits, launched Taalim — Arabic for "to teach" — 3 years ago. The initiative aims to increase the representation of Arab and Muslim culture in schools.

"Our bucket of tears is spilling over," Doris Bittar said.

Bittar and fellow ADC member Nadia Swanson say the grief following the shootings reflects a broader problem the group has long been working to address.

"Sadness, fear, the senselessness of it all," Swanson said.

Swanson, who serves as education chair of the ADC's San Diego chapter, says students receive little meaningful exposure to Arab history and culture in the classroom.

“Students basically have two exposures to the Arab world, the rise and fall of the Ottoman Empire and the 9/11 attacks. That's it," Swanson said.

She says that limited exposure can leave Arab-American students underrepresented and leave young people vulnerable to misinformation and prejudice.

"That could lead to misunderstanding, non-empathy, also believing all the disinformation, which could lead to discrimination and hate," Swanson said.

A 2025 study by CAIR-CA found 50% of Muslim students ages 11-18 in California have experienced bullying because of their religious identity.

In response, Taalim has focused on educating educators. In the past year, the coalition held workshops for teachers and staff in San Diego Unified, districts in the South Bay, and at the County Board of Education. The sessions cover basic Arab culture and history, as well as sensitivity training.

"That will get them at least comfortable talking about Arabs, Muslims, understanding the culture and history," Swanson said.

"If people are more knowledgeable about you, everyone is safer, because everyone knows each other a little better," Bittar said. Bittar serves as a Southern California organizer for the ADC.

In the next school year, the coalition hopes to expand the number of training sessions and the number of participating school districts, including the San Dieguito Union High School District. The group is appealing for more volunteers, including parents, to help drive that effort.

"I believe education is the root of the solution. Students are tomorrow's leaders. They can decrease the hate and discrimination," Swanson said.

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