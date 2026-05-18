At least 1 dead in shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least one person was killed in what San Diego police described as an active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont Mesa.

San Diego Police Department officials said they began receiving reports of the incident at around 11:40 a.m. at the mosque at 7050 Eckstrom Avenue, near Balboa Avenue. Just after 12 p.m., police confirmed an active shooter situation was ongoing and urged the public to avoid the area.

In an update on Twitter/X at 1:06 p.m., police said, "The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized."

A reunification point was established at Seventh-day Adventist Church at 4125 Hathaway Street, according to police.

ABC 10News learned authorities have shut down the northbound and southbound Interstate 805 off-ramps to Balboa Avenue due to the law enforcement activity.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria issued this statement via Twitter/X on the incident: "I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area."

Gov. Newsom’s office said he “has been briefed on an evolving situation in Clairemont community of San Diego, near the Islamic Center. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local law enforcement. We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities.”

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.