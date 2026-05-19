Two teens die by self-inflicted gunshots near Islamic Center of San Diego

CLAIREMONT (KGTV) — On Monday, just before noon, two gunmen opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

A total of five people died. Three people were killed by the shooters, and the two shooters took their own lives shortly after, just blocks away from the center.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the two suspects were just 17 and 18 years old, and at this point, investigators are now looking into this mass shooting as a possible hate crime.

Shortly after the gunman opened fire at the Islamic Center, the two drove off blocks away to where investigators believe is near one of the gunman's residences.

That's near the corner of Batista and Hatton streets.

Witnesses told ABC 10News that they heard multiple gunshots coming from a speeding car coming down Salerno Street.

At least one or both of the suspects allegedly shot at a landscaper who was working on Salerno St. The landscaper was not injured.

Witnesses pointed to broken glass scattered on Salerno Street that came from the suspects shooting out of their car windows as they drove away down Hatton, ending up just past Batista Street.

That location is also where SDPD confirmed they discovered the two suspects dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. One of the suspects was seen lying in the street.

Alex Grayson, who witnessed the scene unfold, described the moment officers surrounded the vehicle.

"I mean, it's pretty scary," Grayson said. " It's pretty out of the ordinary. We saw them completely surround the BMW, and I thought there was nobody in there, but then they surrounded it, and I saw gas coming out of it. Maybe they tear-gassed it or something."

Daniel McDonald, who also lives on Hatton Street, not far from where the suspects died, described what he saw as officers responded.

"One of the guys is bloody dead on the asphalt. All the cops trying to revive him. I don't know if he shot himself or if he got shot, but they're probably giving him chest compressions for a good 15-20 minutes," McDonald said.

Hours later, the scene still remained active as investigators continued processing evidence.