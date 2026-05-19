Islamic Center security guard hailed as hero after saving lives during San Diego mosque shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Security measures at the Islamic Center of San Diego — including a security guard stationed out front — saved lives Monday when two gunmen opened fire at the facility.

The imam of the Islamic Center of San Diego says multiple active shooter drills are conducted every school year. He says the security guard, who is being hailed as a hero, knew the systems in place, and they worked.

"He knew about the system in notifying the teachers in their classrooms in case of an active shooter," Imam Taha said.

Imam Taha stood side by side with San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl, the FBI, and others as they detailed the horrifying moments inside the Islamic Center of San Diego. At one point, the gunmen were within 15 feet of nearly 140 children at the center's school.

"You can see the security guard reach for his radio and put out the lockdown protocol," Wahl said.

When the two suspects ran into the mosque, they encountered security guard Amin Abdullah. Before Abdullah was killed, he warned others of the danger.

"His actions without a doubt delayed, distracted, and ultimately deterred these two individuals from getting access to the greater areas of the mosque," Wahl said.

Wahl also praised the two other center members who lost their lives for distracting the suspects.

"The lives of everyone in the school were saved," Imam Taha said.

"We have never expected this. Even though throughout the years, we tried everything we could do," Imam Taha said.

The school performs several active shooter drills each year. The center also has a number of security measures in place. In previous interviews, Imam Hassane described bulletproof windows and a perimeter fence.

"Applying for Homeland Security grants, we have a fence, security armed guards, security cameras covering every single spot inside and outside the Islamic Center. What could we do more than this?" Taha said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

