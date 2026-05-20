Hundreds gather at vigil to honor victims of San Diego Islamic Center mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of people filled Lindbergh Neighborhood Park in San Diego's Clairemont area Tuesday for a vigil honoring the three victims of Monday's mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego — just blocks from where they lost their lives.

Families and friends held each other close at the tribute, which drew Islamic Center leaders, faith leaders from across the region, and elected officials.

ABC 10News

The vigil honored the three victims hailed as heroes: Amin Abdullah, a security guard; Monsour Kaziha, widely known as the center's caretaker; and Nader Awad, who reportedly wasn't on campus when the shots rang out, but when he heard gunfire, he ran toward it to try and help, losing his life in the process.

ABC 10News

"These are all really, really, like, central community members," Jamaal Diwan, a former San Diego resident, said.

Diwan said he used to teach at the school inside the Islamic Center. His kids were enrolled there growing up, and he has relatives who currently attend class.

Outside the Islamic Center, a memorial filled with flowers continued to grow.

ABC 10News

Twelve-year-old Mohamed Hanouf was among those paying tribute. His 5-year-old sister was on campus in her kindergarten class, taught by Awad's wife, when the shooting unfolded. Abdullah played a key role in keeping her and the other children safe.

Hanouf wore a vest to honor him.

"The reason I'm wearing this vest today is for the security guard over there who saved all the children's lives. He always used to have — holding his vest like this, standard of power, just smiling, greeting everyone. So, this is just, I'm wearing this vest for tribute," Hanouf said.

ABC 10News

CAIR San Diego (Council on American Islamic Relations), which helped organize the vigil, wanted it to be an interfaith gathering.

"I think it shows that we are stronger when we're together. That we share more in common than we have that is different," Molly Lorden, associate pastor at Normal Heights United Methodist Church, said.

Diwan said he hopes the community can find meaning in the tragedy.

"So I hope that this will continue to be an opportunity for us to reflect and that good will come from it somehow," Diwan said.

The Islamic Center has set up a fund to help support families of the victims. You can click here to donate.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.