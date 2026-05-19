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Sharp Memorial Hospital activates disaster procedures following Islamic Center shooting

Sharp HealthCare said its disaster procedures have been activated after a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.
Sharp Memorial prepares after Islamic Center shooting
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Sharp Memorial Hospital activated disaster procedures and stationed medical staff outside its trauma bay as it prepared to receive patients following a mass shooting at a nearby Islamic Center.

One person was taken to Sharp Memorial with a non-firearm-related injury.

Nurses and doctors waited outside the trauma bay, ready to receive those who needed help. A shelf of medical supplies was staged just outside the bay.

Ariana Zamore, who works next to the Sharp Memorial campus, said she had never seen a response like it before.

"It's been crazy. Of course you're working next to a hospital, you hear sirens, but it wasn't the normal sirens," said Zamore. "It's just you know, one to two, like i said around the day. But nothing that where something's happened so close that you know they are probably going to be bringing them in here because its a trauma area."

Even before many of the ambulances arrived, a steady stream of personal vehicles pulled in as hospital staff reported to work, ready for a major response.

As of now, Sharp Memorial does not expect additional patients from the shooting.

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