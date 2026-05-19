Sharp Memorial Hospital activates disaster procedures following Islamic Center shooting

Sharp Memorial Hospital activated disaster procedures and stationed medical staff outside its trauma bay as it prepared to receive patients following a mass shooting at a nearby Islamic Center.

One person was taken to Sharp Memorial with a non-firearm-related injury.

Nurses and doctors waited outside the trauma bay, ready to receive those who needed help. A shelf of medical supplies was staged just outside the bay.

Ariana Zamore, who works next to the Sharp Memorial campus, said she had never seen a response like it before.

"It's been crazy. Of course you're working next to a hospital, you hear sirens, but it wasn't the normal sirens," said Zamore. "It's just you know, one to two, like i said around the day. But nothing that where something's happened so close that you know they are probably going to be bringing them in here because its a trauma area."

Even before many of the ambulances arrived, a steady stream of personal vehicles pulled in as hospital staff reported to work, ready for a major response.

As of now, Sharp Memorial does not expect additional patients from the shooting.

