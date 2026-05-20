The Streamline: Investigators uncover more about motive in Islamic Center shooting

Here is what you need to know in the May 20, 2026, Streamline newsletter :

As the community honors three men killed while protecting others during the Islamic Center shooting, investigators are revealing new details about what may have motivated the teenaged suspects.

We’re also tracking the latest on the Tusil Fire near Campo, which has burned at least 1,000 acres, forced evacuations and closed parts of Interstate 8.

And in consumer news — with more drivers switching to electric vehicles to avoid high gas prices, a new bill in Congress could cut into those savings with an additional fee.



THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, May 20 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, May 20

TOP STORY

Investigators say the two teenagers accused in Monday’s fatal shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego were driven by a combination of extremist ideology and online radicalization.

The FBI reported finding a 75-page manifesto believed to be connected to the attack at the Clairemont mosque. Officials also revealed that the suspects — identified 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Vazquez — first met online and later connected after discovering they both lived in San Diego.

According to investigators, the writings indicate the suspects were motivated by broad extremist hatred, outlining their vision for how they believed society should be shaped and expressing hostility toward multiple groups.

San Diego mosque shooters met online and left writings expressing hate, FBI says

RELATED COVERAGE :



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A fast-moving brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on the Campo Reservation, prompting evacuations and road closures after it jumped Interstate 8.

Cal Fire reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. in the 37000 block of Tusil Road, in an area north of I-8 and Live Oak Springs. Within two hours, it had crossed the freeway and charred at least 30 acres.

By early Wednesday morning, the blaze dubbed the Tusil Fire had spread to 1,000 acres and was 10% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders were issued shortly before 2:30 p.m. due to the fire’s quick spread and threat to nearby structures. A temporary evacuation center was opened at Golden Acorn Casino, located at 1800 Golden Acorn Way.

Smoke reduced visibility in the area, leading authorities to close westbound I-8 at Crestwood Road, diverting traffic to La Posta Road and state Route 94. Eastbound I-8 was blocked at Kitchen Creek Road, with drivers redirected to Old Highway 80.

By 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the No. 1 lanes on westbound and eastbound I-8 were reopened, but the No. 2 lanes of I-8 were closed until further notice.

Per the CHP: “The Westbound #2 lane closure begins just west of Crestwood Road and is approximately 1 mile in length. The Eastbound #2 lane is closed from Buckman Springs Road and ends approximately 1/2 mile east of Buckman Springs Road.”

CONSUMER

Increasing gas prices may have many consumers considering trading in their car for an electric vehicle, but some lawmakers in Congress are eyeing new fees that could wipe out the big savings.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's Joe St. George shows what the proposed bill could mean for the future of EVs in the U.S.:

New fee coming for EV drivers?

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

WATCH — Marie Coronel talks to a local expert about how families can help children understand a traumatic event such as the incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego:

Helping children cope after tragedy

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