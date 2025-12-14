Deputies respond to situation on Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in Santee

SANTEE (KGTV) — Santee Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple calls reporting a possible armed suspect on the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group campus off Cuyamaca street in Santee on Saturday.

Upon arrival, first responders evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution and searched the building for the suspect. Deputies found the suspect, an adult male, unarmed, and experiencing a mental health crisis.

After being taken into custody, the suspect was evakuated by a mental health professiona; and put on a 72-hour hold and will be provided with mental health treatement, according to the Santee Sheriff's office.