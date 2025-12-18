Update on K-9 injured in SWAT standoff Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — K-9 officer Bowie is back on his paws after being injured in a SWAT incident on Tuesday.

San Diego Police Department posted on the status of the dog this morning saying, “We are happy to share that K-9 Bowie, who was injured during yesterday’s incident with a barricaded suspect, is being released today to go home and continue his recovery. After some more love and treats, we hope to see him back in the field soon.Thank you all for your messages of concern and prayers for his health. We can’t thank the team at VCA Animal Hospital enough for their professional care of K-9 Bowie!”

Bowie was involved in a SWAT standoff situation Tuesday afternoon. SDPD originally responded to the scene after a woman reported seeing someone who had hit her with a baseball bat.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside of an apartment, which lead to an hours long standoff, ending with the suspect coming out of the building in handcuffs.

It is unclear how K-9 Bowie was injured or what the extent of the injuries are, though he is expected to be back in the field soon.