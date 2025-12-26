Bystander finds dead body near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to California Highway Patrol, one person was found dead around 7:30 on Friday morning, after a bystander found the body. California Highway Patrol and San Diego Fire Department responded to the call and pronounced the person dead at around 7:50 in the morning.

"As of right now, we are still trying to determine cause of death," Daniel Ralph, a Sergeant with California Highway Patrol said.

Ralph said the person was approximately 40 years old, and a white male. He was found 20 feet down from the fence line at Balboa Park, near the freeway. Though there was a tent nearby, Ralph said he did not believe the tent was associated with the man found.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as there is more information.