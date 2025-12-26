Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bystander finds dead body near Balboa Park

BALBOA PARK DEAD BODY
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KGTV
A dead body was found early Friday morning near Balboa Park.
BALBOA PARK DEAD BODY
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to California Highway Patrol, one person was found dead around 7:30 on Friday morning, after a bystander found the body. California Highway Patrol and San Diego Fire Department responded to the call and pronounced the person dead at around 7:50 in the morning.

"As of right now, we are still trying to determine cause of death," Daniel Ralph, a Sergeant with California Highway Patrol said.

Ralph said the person was approximately 40 years old, and a white male. He was found 20 feet down from the fence line at Balboa Park, near the freeway. Though there was a tent nearby, Ralph said he did not believe the tent was associated with the man found.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as there is more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help End Hunger in San Diego

Donate Today