I-5 shutdowns raise questions about emergency response protocols

Many stretches of Interstate 5 have been shut down three times in the past 60 days, prompting questions about how quickly authorities can reopen the highway after major incidents.

The closures occurred on October 18 for a Marine Corps live fire demonstration, November 22 for a police chase ending in Oceanside, and December 5 for police activity at Del Mar Heights Road.

The section of I-5 along Camp Pendleton presents a unique vulnerability for Southern California commuters. When this stretch gets shut down, there are limited alternative routes available, with only a mountain route serving as a detour option.

The impact extends far beyond traffic inconvenience. Emergency medical situations, pressing parental duties and financial impacts occur when the interstate is shut down unexpectedly for hours.

Senator Catherine Blakespear is pushing for answers about how agencies can improve their response when freeway closures become necessary. She has raised several key questions about current protocols.

"What policies are guiding freeway closures during police activity?” She questioned during a press conference Tuesday morning.“How are agencies coordinating in real time to reopen the freeway as quickly as possible?"

She also questioned what resources or staffing limitations might be delaying reopenings and how communication with the public could be improved.

Blakespear invited law enforcement agencies to address these concerns and suggested implementing a mass text alert system to notify drivers when the freeway shuts down, allowing them to plan alternative routes.

10News reached out to San Diego Police Department, CalTrans, and California Highway Patrol to get answers. CHP did not get back to us at the time of publication with a statement.

“The safety of the traveling public is always CalSTA’s top priority, whether that be through Caltrans as they coordinate roadway closures or the California Highway Patrol as they work on roadway safety. Ultimately, when unexpected incidents occur that require us to hold the traveling public on our roadways for their safety,CalSTAc oordinates with multijurisdictional partners to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible while communicating to the public all appropriate and available information. We look forward to continuing our conversations with the Senator and other important stakeholders to understand the important role we play in the community.”

CalSTAspokesperson

“We understand the challenges this event caused to many traveling on the I-5 that day. Our goal is always to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including those who may be looking to harm themselves. This incident happened to occur at one of the busiest times and in a very inconvenient location for diverting traffic. We had many resources working on this to bring it to a peaceful resolution. These incidents are fluid and dynamic, and are typically resolved much quicker; however, the time frame is not determined by first responders, but rather by the actions and responsiveness of the individual involved in the incident. Our teams focused on extensive de-escalation and negotiation efforts throughout the incident. SDPD and CHP worked to provide information to the public via news media, social media and freeway signage. To help you understand just how fluid an issue this was: At one point, we were about to issue an update on social media as some lanes were being reopened, then the situation changed again, and the lanes needed to be closed. Again, it was a perfect storm of timing, location, and the individual's decision.

During this event, SDPD and partner agencies operated within an Incident Command, coordinating responsibilities and actions under the direction of an Incident Commander, which is common in multi-agency incidents. We are reviewing this incident to assess the actions taken and identify lessons learned for future incidents.”



San Diego Police Department

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with theassistanceof AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.