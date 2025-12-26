Christmas Tree recycling program begins Friday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're done lingering in the bask of a bright Christmas tree - there's a spot to drop it off for free.

The City of San Diego has kicked off their annual Christmas Tree Recycling program.

Until January 16th, residents can drop off their trees that have been cleared of all decorations, including lights, tinsel and ornaments for free at any of the locations listed below. The City accepts flocked and natural trees, but not fake trees.

City Residents can also load two cubic yards of mulch or compost at the Miramar Greenery for free.

Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)

Colina Del Sol - Colina Del Sol Park, 52 nd Street and 52 nd Place (south parking lot)

Street and 52 Place (south parking lot) Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

Mission Bay - SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway

Mountain View - Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)

Oak Park - Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot) Location is unavailable for tree drop-off this year.

Ocean Beach - Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

Pacific Beach - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street

Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive

Rancho Peñasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

San Diego State University - Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road

Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Tierrasanta - Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot)

University City - Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive

If city residents can't make it out to one of these locations before Jan. 16th, the green curbside bins can be used for disposal of a natural tree, as long as they are cut into smaller pieces to fit in the bin.