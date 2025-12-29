National Weather Service issues wind advisory for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The National Weather Service is warning people to fasten loose objects or shelter things that could blow around. They are predicting East winds blowing up to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour in the next two days, through Tuesday evening.

The warning includes the cities of Escondido, Santee, El Cajon, Julian, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos and Pine Valley, impacting both mountainous and valley regions. The winds could be powerful enough to blow down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages and making travel difficult.

The wind is expected to pick up Sunday evening and continue through Tuesday, preceding a larger storm headed towards California bringing more rain next week.

