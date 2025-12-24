Lawsuit claims Prop. 50 is unconstitutional

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Proposition 50is facing a legal battle with Republicans after being put into place by voters in November of 2025.

The state GOP and Rep. David Tangipa filed a lawsuit a mere day after voters approved the measure, set to re-draw district lines and give more seats to Democrats in the midterm elections.

RELATED: Proposition 50 could reshape San Diego County's political landscape

The lawsuit argues that Prop 50 is unconstitutional, violating the 14thand 15thamendment, unfairly favoring Latino voters in Californiaas a response to redistricting in Texas.

“The end result is a map that manipulates district lines in the name of bolstering the voting power of Hispanic Californians because of their race,” lawyers argued in the lawsuit text.

Registration for voter-approved offices opened December 19th and close in early February, putting pressure on the judge’s decision. Too slow of a decision, and the race of certain candidates could be compromised. Court records show that a panel of three judges will make the final decision, but when that decision could be handed down remains ambiguous.

Court records show that the plaintiffs have tried to rush the lawsuit through the system, getting a decision sooner rather than later.

A similar lawsuit against redistricting in Texas was not upheld in the Supreme Court, the AP reports.

10News has reached out to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office and Rep. David Tangipa’s office for comment. Their reply will be posted in this article.

Funding

State records show $389,400 has been poured into four separate committees to support Prop. 50 since the measure passed on November 5th.

Some of those donors are elite billionaires, like David Geffen, who donated to Planned Parenthood’s “yes on 50” campaign in early December, also according to State records.

That money could be filed into legal funds, given the legal challenges the proposition and Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing, however whether money raised between now and November 5th actually goes to attorneys fees to defend the constitutionality of the proposition remains to be determined.

