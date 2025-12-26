Decedent identified in IB deputy involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police department has identified the man and deputy involved in a deputy-involved shooting near the Imperial Beach Pier during a family-friendly event Sunday. Per county policy, the San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident.

According to SDPD, two deputies with the San Diego Sheriff's Department made contact with a man off Seacoast drive. During their conversation, the man stepped away from the deputies and took out a knife. He said things about wanting to be shot by the deputies and then came towards them with a knife in his hand.

Deputy Maxwell Hammond fired multiple shots at the man, striking him at least once. Though he was transported to a hospital, he didn't survive his injuries.

That man is 51-year-old Gary Gates, according to San Diego Police Department. Gates is from Evansville, Indiana and had been in San Diego for a couple of years. Deputy Hammond has worked for the San Diego County Sheriff's office for three years, currently assigned to the Imperial beach Substation.

The investigation is ongoing. When it is finished, it will be passed to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office for review, determining if the deputy bears any criminal liability for his actions. According to SDPD, the FBI and the United States Attorney;s Officer will also be monitoring the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.