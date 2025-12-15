Man injured in home explosion in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Arson and Bomb unit is investigating a "minor" explosion that happened on Sunday at 12:30 in the afternoon. The explosion injured one man.

The Sheriff's department responded to 8300 Broadway Sunday alongside firefighters at the Heartland Fire Department to find that an explosion had happened in the living room of the home.

A man is his 30's was injured in the blast, and driven by a neighbor to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they're still working on determining the cause, but all signs point to a propane explosion in the home.

