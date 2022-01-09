One Year Later: Family of Maya Millete holds community vigil

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A year after Maya Millete went missing from her home in Chula Vista, her family held a community vigil to honor the mother of three.

“I know it's a year too long and I know that we are still praying and we are asking God to bring may home,” said Pastor Ray-Ann Dela Fuente, The River of Faith Church Mira Mesa.

The vigil was full of supportive hugs and lots of tears.

“To lose a daughter, sister, mother, friend — family near and far— is unbearable, and not knowing what happened is much [more painful,]” said Jane Tabalanza, Maya's sister.

Her loved ones are not losing hope in the search.

"I implore you to obtain for May to be found," said Rica Casino, Millete's niece while praying.

At the vigil, forty balloons were released to reflect Millete's age.

“May is, was, and will always be a very important woman in my life," said Claudia Julal, friend.

Friends honored her character.

“She was looking forward to the new year. She was excited for change,” said Julal.

Maya's husband Larry Millete was arrested and charged with her murder in October.

Her family has turned over his fate to their faith.

“Father, you know what’s best for him. Judge his heart so he will tell the truth and the truth will set us free,” said

They hold onto hope for her homecoming.

“Father, lead us and guide us— especially the searchers as to where my sister is," said Tabalanza.

As ABC 10 News has reported Chula Vista Police think there is more information out there.

Officers ask the community if they saw a Black Lexus 460 with a custom license plate "Maylani" last year or Larry Millete to contact them.

