Search for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete reaches one year

Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, marked one year since the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete. While her husband has been arrested and charged with her murder, Maya has not been found.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 10:30:54-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Friday marked one year since Chula Vista mother Maya Millete disappeared and organizers have not stopped their search for her.

While Chula Vista Police have arrested Millete's husband, Larry, and charged him with her murder, her body has not been found.

As the case against Larry moves on, the community and Millete's family are continuing their efforts to bring her home.

"We'll keep on going we'll keep on searching until we bring her home, we'll have closure in the family,"

Now one year later, on Saturday, the community will rally around Millete's loved ones at Chula Vista Community Park at 4 p.m. as they remember the local mother.

SEARCH FOR MAYA:
Millete was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021, and reported missing a few days later. Search parties organized shortly after and gathered nearly every week to search.

In July 2021, CVPD officially named her husband as a person of interest in Millete's disappearance after multiple search warrants had been executed at their South Bay home.

Then in October, police arrested Larry for Millete's murder as well as a gun charge. He has since been in jail and is being held without bail as he awaits his next court date.

"People don't usually remain silent … maybe you have information as to where he was Jan. 8," said CVPD Chief Roxanna Kennedy.

Chief Kennedy said there is still information out there and that they hope someone comes forward to help in their case and search.

According to CVPD, Larry was driving a black Lexus 460 with a custom license plate "MAYLANI" on Jan. 8, 2021. Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have seen that vehicle or Larry.

