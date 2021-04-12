Family of missing Chula Vista mom says prayer is keeping them motivated

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Now that more than three months have passed since missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete was last seen, her family said two of the main factors keeping them motivated to keep searching are the community and prayer.

“They’ve been sending us prayers our way which has been very heartwarming. It gives us strength. It gives us that little hope, every day we get those messages those prayers, it picks our souls up from the ground and says keep moving forward. It’s a message of hope,” said Maricris and Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s sister and brother-in-law.

Since Maya went missing Jan. 7, her siblings have held weekly rallies, marches and searches around the San Diego area to try to find answers and also make sure Maya is not forgotten.

Jay R Tabalanza, Maya’s brother, said their family's faith has been a huge support through the hard time.

“That’s what we do, we look up to God all the time. He is first, family is second and everything is after that,” said Jay R.

Jay R. added that Maya’s birthday is quickly approaching this May 1. He said since she went missing, their family has held weekly zoom meetings every Thursday at 5:01 in honor of her birthday.

Jay R. said Maya has always loved birthdays and since she went missing, she’s missed multiple family members’ celebrations, which has been painful for them all. They’re planning to do something special to honor her this year for her birthday.

This past January, Drouaillet told ABC 10News that Millete and her husband, Larry, got into an argument the day before she was last seen on Jan. 7. She was reported missing three days later. CVPD officers responded on Jan. 10 and then again the next day to conduct interviews and search the home and vehicles a second time.

CVPD confirmed detectives were aware of the reported marital problems but had no leads or any indication of foul play. ABC 10News spoke with Maya's husband Larry Millete, who said while, "we had problems this year, up and downs," that it was a "gut-wrenching feeling" when she didn't show up for their daughter's birthday party.

While the family says they’re getting frustrated with the lack of information from the Chula Vista Police Department, CVPD said they’re continued to pursue any lead or tip they get.