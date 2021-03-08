Family of missing Chula Vista mom continues searching for answers two months later

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The family of a missing Chula Vista mother continues searching for her and holding events to keep her case top of mind two months after she disappeared.

A crowd gathered at Chula Vista Community Park around 3 p.m. Sunday to pray and march for Maya Millete, 39.

At the front of the crowd, Maya's sister Maricris and her husband Richard Drouaillet said two months has been too long.

"Can we have something, can you give us something please?" Richard said.

The crowd swelled to nearly 100 people and they started marching through the park around 4 p.m. A woman with a microphone called out, "Have you seen my sister? Bring Maya home."

Seeing such a large crowd made Maricris feel supported, "we still feel blessed to still have the community behind us, our warriors behind us."

Saying strangers are marching alongside them because they too want to know what happened to Maya.

"I think they feel that Maya is a good person, she's a mom, I think everyone can relate to that. She's a sister, a daughter," she said.

When asked how Maya's children, ages 4,9, and 11, are doing, Richard responded, "Unfortunately the father is not letting us talk to the kids, but they are signed up for school, so at least they're going to school."

Millete was last seen at home January 7. Her husband told ABC 10News in January they were going through a rough spot.

She was reported missing January 10.

"I was thinking to myself tomorrow we'll find her, tomorrow we'll definitely find her and then days went by, weeks went by, and now we're on two months and we still haven't found her so today is really really hard for us, for everybody," Maricris said.

"No one deserves this, no one deserves a family member to go missing like this. We need justice for Maya, the answers are out there we just have to find them," Richard said.

Chula Vista Police continue to work on Maya's case.

If you have any information please call CVPD at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.