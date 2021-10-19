TIMELINE: Search for Maya Millete leads to husband’s arrest

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The husband of a missing Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of his wife.

Maya was last seen on Jan. 7 in the South Bay, according to Chula Vista Police Department. Throughout their investigation, they have interviewed 87 people, written 66 search warrants, and reviewed 128 tips.

On July 22, Larry Millete, Maya’s husband, was named a person of interest in the case but did not release any additional information.

After nearly 10 months, police announced Larry had been arrested and charged with Maya's murder.

See the timeline below for a look at the events leading up to Tuesday's arrest.

