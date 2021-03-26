Search for missing Chula Vista mother now nearing three months

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Maya Millete, a Chula Vista mother of three, has now been missing for 11 weeks. Her family continues searching for answers.

Thursday was Millete's mother's birthday, something her family says she'd never miss. It marked the 11th week since anyone has heard from her.

The Chula Vista police confirmed they are still investigating the case but had no new updates Thursday afternoon. Previously, the department has said they have no leads or any signs of foul play.

Millete's husband retained a lawyer in February and stopped talking to investigators, but the department has said he's not a suspect.

Family and friends came together on Zoom Thursday to pray for Maya's safe return and for any answers in her case. The family prays at 5:01 p.m., which represents Maya's birthday, May 1st.

Millete's family says they are not giving up in searching for their loved one.

Anyone who may have any information regarding her location or this incident is asked to please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

In an email to ABC 10News Thursday night, a spokesperson for the Chula Vista Police Department said, "No matter how small the detail, we ask the public to share that information with investigators or Crime Stoppers."