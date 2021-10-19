Neighbors react to arrest of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete's husband

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Some South Bay neighbors who live next to the Millete home said Tuesday they’re breathing a sigh of relief.

They've been waiting for an arrest in the disappearance of Maya Millete for nearly 10 months.

Still, it is a sad day for neighbors who knew Maya. Other neighbors who knew her husband, Larry, well add that they're saddened by the whole situation and feel for the couple’s three children.

Tuesday, law enforcement surrounded the couple's Chula Vista home on Paseo Los Gatos, where Larry was taken into custody.

"For so long everyone went by without any answers and kinda clueless as to what really happened, we’re hearing one side saying yeah she went on her own, I wasn’t involved, and … turns out ... He was arrested for a reason," one neighbor said.

Neighbor Ruben Gutierrez said he has been following Maya's case since January and waiting for answers like everyone else in this neighborhood.

Other neighbors who ABC 10News spoke to who didn’t want to appear on camera, but said they were close to the family and are shocked by the arrest.

A couple of people also said they heard loud bangs, possibly flashbangs, happening at the house just before Larry was arrested.

Many of the search volunteers who have been out with Maya's family looking for her every weekend also showed up at the home on Tuesday. They said if Maya's body was not found, which San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan confirmed is the case on Tuesday, they will continue their efforts to search for her.

ABC 10News did not notice any sign of Larry's mother and father, who have been staying at the home, on Tuesday.

