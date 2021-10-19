Neighbors react to arrest of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete's husband

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Some South Bay neighbors who live next to the Millete home said Tuesday they’re breathing a sigh of relief.
They've been waiting for an arrest in the disappearance of Maya Millete for nearly 10 months.
Still, it is a sad day for neighbors who knew Maya. Other neighbors who knew her husband, Larry, well add that they're saddened by the whole situation and feel for the couple’s three children.
Tuesday, law enforcement surrounded the couple's Chula Vista home on Paseo Los Gatos, where Larry was taken into custody.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Search for Maya Millete leads to husband’s arrest
- Chula Vista Police: Larry Millete arrested for murder of missing wife, Maya Millete
"For so long everyone went by without any answers and kinda clueless as to what really happened, we’re hearing one side saying yeah she went on her own, I wasn’t involved, and … turns out ... He was arrested for a reason," one neighbor said.
Neighbor Ruben Gutierrez said he has been following Maya's case since January and waiting for answers like everyone else in this neighborhood.
Other neighbors who ABC 10News spoke to who didn’t want to appear on camera, but said they were close to the family and are shocked by the arrest.
A couple of people also said they heard loud bangs, possibly flashbangs, happening at the house just before Larry was arrested.
Many of the search volunteers who have been out with Maya's family looking for her every weekend also showed up at the home on Tuesday. They said if Maya's body was not found, which San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan confirmed is the case on Tuesday, they will continue their efforts to search for her.
ABC 10News did not notice any sign of Larry's mother and father, who have been staying at the home, on Tuesday.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Chula Vista Police: Larry Millete arrested for murder of missing wife, Maya Millete
- Police serve search warrant at missing Chula Vista woman’s home
- Family searching for missing Chula Vista mother
- Husband fears for missing Chula Vista wife, mom of three
- Family, friends launch search effort for missing Chula Vista mom
- Maya Millete: Chula Vista police, family plead for more help in finding missing mom
- Family of missing Chula Vista mother pleads for answers
- Husband of missing Chula Vista mom retains lawyer, police say
- Chula Vista family hires investigator to help in search for missing mom
- Family searching for missing Chula Vista mother
- Documents sheds light on gun restraining order against missing Chula Vista mom's husband
- Birthday celebration for missing Chula Vista mom
- Husband of missing Chula Vista mother claims police illegally detained him for hours
- Gun violence restraining order issued to Chula Vista husband, days before police search home
- Hearing over Gun Violence Restraining Order against Larry Millete delayed
- Chula Vista Police: Every resource 'being utilized' in search for Maya Millete
- Maya Millete: Chula Vista police, family plead for more help in finding missing mom