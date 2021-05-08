Search warrant served four months after disappearance of Chula Vista mom Maya Millete

WATCH: CVPD officers serve search warrant at home of Maya Millete:



SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The search for a missing Chula Vista mother intensified Friday, as a search warrant was served at her home four months after she disappeared.

Late Friday, the lawyer for Maya Millete's family and Chula Vista Police Lt. Frank Giaime confirmed that officers had served a warrant at the home where Maya, her husband, and her children live.

Giaime went on to say that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection K9 officer is being used in the search and that officers planned to be at the home for several hours to search the entire property. Lt. Giaime added that to protect the "integrity of the investigation," no further details would be released.

The last day family members say they saw or heard from Maya was on Jan. 7. The family's attorney said that she filled out a form the same day, requesting an appointment with a divorce lawyer.

Three days later, Maya was reported missing from her home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista Police officers said they searched the home and vehicles that day. The department said the next day, Crime of Violence Unit Detectives returned to the home for more interviews and a second search of the house and vehicles.

On Jan. 12, ABC 10News heard from Larry Millete, Maya's husband. He said the couple was having problems and argued before she disappeared. Around the same time, Maya's family hired an attorney and investigator, Billy Little, to look into the case.

"To continue to try and find what happened to Maya, that's my job," said Little in an interview with ABC 10News Tuesday.

It wasn't until Jan. 23 that Chula Vista Police served a search warrant at Maya's home. In early February, the department confirmed that Larry retained a lawyer and was no longer cooperating with the investigators.

Larry told ABC 10News he retained a lawyer based on the advice from family and was grateful for the efforts by investigators and the community to help find Maya Millete.

On Feb. 5, Maya Millete's family and the CVPD held a joint press conference. CVPD served a search warrant at the home of Larry's relative on Apr. 1.

On Apr. 21, CVPD announced it was partnering with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, FBI, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) for the search. Every week for months now, volunteers have searched multiple locations in the region for any clues in Maya's disappearance.

Family and friends celebrated her 40th birthday at Fiesta Island on May 1, praying for her safe return. Days later, they rallied outside of CVPD and City Hall, calling for more transparency in the investigation, saying her children miss and need her.

"We just want to tell her children where mommy is; they've been waiting for four months," said Maricris Drouaillet, Maya's sister.

This week, the police department released an update in the case, saying they have interviewed 56 people, including family, friends, neighbors, and witnesses.

They've written 23 search warrants, including for phones, electronic devices, call detail and financial records, vehicles, homes, and social media and cloud data.

Investigators have also reviewed more than 55 tips on Maya's possible location and reason for the disappearance.



