Search continues 9 months later for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) It’s been an excruciating nine months for family members of missing Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete.

She disappeared on January 7, last seen at the Chula Vista home she shared with her three kids and husband.

“Nine months in the case, and it still feels like we’re at the beginning, unfortunately,” said Maricris Drouaillet.

Since her disappearance, Maricris and her husband, Richard Drouaillet, have led search efforts across the county, gaining a team of volunteers who have joined them along the way.

“Just a big thank you to the community,” said Richard Drouaillet.

In its biweekly update on the investigation, the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said so far they’ve interviewed 87 people regarding Maya’s case, written 66 search warrants, and reviewed more than 128 tips about Maya’s possible location or reason for the disappearance.

CVPD named her husband, Larry Millete, a person of interest on July 22; however, they haven’t released more information about that other than “CVPD investigators continue to consider Larry Millete a person of interest in this investigation.”

What the Drouaillets want from police right now is help with their searches.

“We all wish that Chula Vista Police Department come and help us, I know they have the resources, they have the connections, yet they don’t help us out,” said Richard Drouaillet.

They also say they’ve previously been offered help from some professional search organizations from out of state but say those groups told them they need the approval to work alongside police.

“They are willing to help us, but it has to be in conjunction with or together with law enforcement,” said Maricris Drouaillet.

Friday, a lieutenant with CVPD told ABC 10News the department wouldn’t turn down assistance or resources that could benefit the search for Maya or aid in finding the reason behind her disappearance, as long as CVPD can justify the use of those resources. He said while they appreciate the offers from organizations to help search and understand the family’s frustrations, CVPD would need to give specific search locations that they don’t have, or can’t give, without jeopardizing the investigation.

For now, the Drouaillets continue to rely on the kindness of strangers, who have dedicated their weekends to help search for Maya.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we do thank the community that has been supporting us since day one,” said Maricris Drouaillet.

On Sunday, the family and volunteers plan to search for Maya starting at 7:30 AM. They will meet at Corral Canyon Trail which is located at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon.

On Oct. 16 and 17 and Oct. 23 and 24, they plan to search more desert areas. They hope anyone who has off-roading gear will join in on those efforts.

