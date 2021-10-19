Watch
NewsSearch for Maya Millete

Chula Vista Police: Larry Millete arrested for murder of missing wife, Maya Millete

ABC 10News
Larry Millete, the husband of missing Chula Vista mother of three Maya Millete, has been arrested for the murder of his wife, police announced on Tuesday.
larry_millete_maya_millete_photo.jpg
Posted at 12:22 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 16:44:16-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Larry Millete, the husband of missing Chula Vista mother of three Maya Millete, was arrested for the murder of his wife, police announced on Tuesday.

In a news release, Chula Vista Police Department said Larry Millete was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the murder of his wife. A joint press conference was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at police headquarters to discuss the arrest further.

Sources tipped ABC 10News off to the arrest at about noon, but no details were initially given. The FBI was among the agencies that joined CVPD at Millete's home.

Maya Millete was last seen in the South Bay on Jan. 7, according to Chula Vista Police.

Over the course of their investigation, Chula Vista Police have said they have interviewed 87 people regarding Maya’s case, written 66 search warrants, and reviewed more than 128 tips about Maya’s possible location or reason for the disappearance.

CVPD named Larry Millete a person of interest on July 22; however, since that point, they haven’t released more information about that other than “CVPD investigators continue to consider Larry Millete a person of interest in this investigation.”

ABC 10NEWS SPOKE WITH LARRY MILLETE IN JANUARY:

TIMELINE IN MAYA MILLETE CASE:

