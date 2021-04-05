Chula Vista Police: Every resource 'being utilized' in search for Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police Chief Roxanne Kennedy said in a Monday statement that the department's investigation of a missing South Bay mother "remains our number one priority," after multiple media reports surfaced detailing the mother's personal life.

Maya Millete was last seen on Jan. 7 and reported missing three days later. Since then, her family has been searching for any clues leading to the mother of three's whereabouts. Her brother-in-law, Richard Drouaillet, says she disappeared without a trace.

At this point, CVPD has released little information in the ongoing investigation.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Kennedy said the department has been following every lead in the case and is actively investigating.

"We understand and recognize the sense of frustration from May’s family and the community with each passing day. We all want answers. Our detectives have been conducting searches, follow-ups and following every tip or lead received. We are in frequent communication with our regional partners to include the FBI and San Diego County District Attorney’s Office about this case and are working to identify and analyze evidence and follow wherever it leads. Every resource available is being utilized," said Kennedy.

Last January, Drouaillet told ABC 10News that Millete and her husband, Larry, got into an argument the day before her disappearance.

CVPD confirmed detectives were aware of the reported marital problems but had no leads or any indication of foul play. Recently, several media reports have detailed those alleged troubles in their relationship citing unnamed sources.

Kennedy urged anyone with information to contact the police department, adding that cases like this "can hinge on the smallest piece of information."

"We want to stress the importance of sharing any information about May’s disappearance directly with the Chula Vista Police Department. The sharing of information on social media or through media outlets instead of the police department leads to misinformation and complicates the investigation," said Kennedy.

"Cases like this can hinge on the smallest piece of information which may lead to a break in the investigation. Due to the sensitivity of this case, we will not share details and compromise this investigation," said Kennedy.

Anyone with information is asked to call CVPD at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.