Hearing to be held over Gun Violence Restraining Order against Larry Millete

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A hearing on Tuesday will determine if a Gun Violence Restraining Order against Larry Millete, whose wife Maya has been missing since January, will be extended.

The temporary order filed in May against Larry Millete expires on Tuesday, but according to court documents obtained by ABC 10News, he has claimed in a written response to the order that he was illegally detained by Chula Vista Police during the second search of his home.

Investigators said Larry owned a cache of firearms, with some of his weapons being illegally obtained. Under the GVRO, Larry was told to surrender his guns.

However, Larry countered that all his guns were part of a collection that was approved by his wife. He added that the firearms were legally obtained and registered, and he has gone through the required background checks.

As part of his response to the order, Larry included several handgun safety certificates and he said his three children to do not have access to the weapons and are supervised at all times.

Larry said negative statements have been made about him by his wife’s family and attorney, blaming him for Maya’s disappearance.

"This created an environment of hate and anger against me and motivated people to leave threatening and malicious messages on our doorsteps, front door, text messages, and through the mail,” Larry said in his GVRO response.

Included in the response are several character reference letters in support of Larry.

Maya Millete was last seen on Jan. 7; the Chula Vista Police Department is continuing to work with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to determine what happened to the mother of three.