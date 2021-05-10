Chula Vista husband served gun violence restraining order, days before police search home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff's department has served Larry Millete a temporary gun violence restraining order.

Public records show the order was served May 5, two days before the Chula Vista police department served a second search warrant at the Millete home, four months after Maya Millete's disappearance.

According to the Sheriff's Department website, this type of restraining order is served in writing and signed off by the court. It prohibits the person from owning, purchasing, receiving, or having custody of any firearm, ammunition, or magazine.

Two days after the order was issued, police spent hours searching the Millete home. Officers were seen using K9s and loading boxes from inside the house into a vehicle.

ABC 10News reached out to Maya's sister and brother-in-law, who said they had no idea about the gun violence restraining order and said their family did not request it.

ABC 10News reached out to CVPD and the Sheriff's Department Sunday about the order and have not heard back.