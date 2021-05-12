Documents sheds light on gun restraining order against missing Chula Vista mom's husband

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — This month, Chula Vista Police officers served the second search warrant at Larry Millete's home since his wife's disappearance four months ago.

Investigators are not saying what they are after, but newly obtained documents show Millete owned eight registered firearms and 14 unregistered guns, from semi-automatics to assault rifles.

Chula Vista Police confiscated many of the weapons in a gun violence restraining order. The order focused on two photos of Millete's kitchen table that show his collection of firearms, four U.S. passports, government identification, several high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

One of the photos showed the Millete's 4-year-old son standing on the table surrounded by the weapons.

The order states the child had immediate access to the weapons creating a potential extreme danger.

Larry Millete told ABC 10News his weapons are a collection, not a "cache" as investigators have coined it.

"All of my firearms are registered and all were purchased legally. Some features over the years were probably considered banned in California. All my high-capacity magazines were legally purchased.



It seems that having a collection of weapons is somewhat taboo ... I have not broken any laws. It seems that some people want to see me in cuffs by any means necessary to appease the public. Which is truly sad. Also, how do these so-called new developments help find my wife?"

After the search in January, Larry Millete reportedly told officers that he knew they were coming for his weapons and he gave multiple firearms to his friends. In the document, police say he refused to give names of those in possession of the weapons.

This month marked the fourth month since Larry Millete's wife, Maya, disappeared in early January. Since then, Chula Vista Police say they have received dozens of tips regarding Maya's whereabouts, conducted numerous interviews, and served several search warrants in their investigation.