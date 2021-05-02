Birthday celebration for missing Chula Vista mom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - May 1 is a day Maya Millete was looking forward to: her 40th birthday. She had plans to visit the Grand Canyon for the milestone this year.

Instead, her family and friends gathered on Fiesta Island in San Diego for a birthday party, but Maya wasn’t there. Maya hasn’t been seen since January 7, 2021.

Maya was last seen in her Chula Vista home by her husband.

Chula Vista police say they continue to follow all leads and investigate what happened to Maya. Her sister Maricris and brother-in-law Richard saw the conversation with the police has been one-sided, and they haven’t been told anything.

“No current updates. Same thing that they’re working on something but we don’t know what it is. They don’t give us any details,” said Richard.

Maricris said her sister loves celebrating birthdays or any holiday, so they knew they had to do something special for her birthday.

At the beach birthday, family and friends gathered for a group photo, singing happy birthday together, but also chanting “bring Maya home.”

After the beach party, they walked around the perimeter of Fiesta Island as a prayer walk.

While Saturday was about celebrating Maya, Sunday will be about searching for her, like they’ve done every weekend since she went missing. Then, as the four-month missing mark approaches in the coming week, they plan to gather at the Chula Vista Police Department Tuesday at 4 p.m. as a way to remind police that they want answers.