Guardianship hearing to be held for Maya Millete's 3 children

Courtesy of family
maya millete chula vista missing.png
Posted at 8:32 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 11:32:54-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A hearing on Monday afternoon could potentially decide the guardianship for the three children of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, has been working to gain custody of the children, who have been under the care of their paternal grandparents since the October 2021 arrest of their father, Larry Millete, in connection with Maya’s disappearance and death.

Maya Millete has been missing since early January 2021.

In a legal filing from late 2021, Drouaillet said, “I am committed to providing them with a loving and stable home and will facilitate obtaining the psychological help that’s needed to process the loss of their mother and now most likely their father, should he be convicted of their mother’s murder.”

On Nov. 10, 2021, a judge granted Maricris and other family members visitation rights. Therapy sessions were also ordered for the three kids.

SEARCH FOR MAYA MILLETE
