Custody hearing to be held for Maya Millete's children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The sister of Maya Millete will be in a San Diego courtroom Wednesday in an attempt to gain custody of the missing Chula Vista woman’s three children.

Last week, Maricris Drouaillet filed paperwork for guardianship of her two nieces and one nephew. A hearing for the petition for appointment of temporary guardian is set for Wednesday morning.

The children’s father, Larry Millete, was arrested on Oct. 19 in connection with the death of his wife. He pleaded not guilty to a murder charge during his first court appearance.

According to court documents, the three Millete children have been staying at the family’s home with Larry’s parents since his arrest.

Drouaillet stated in the filing, “I am committed to providing them with a loving and stable home and will facilitate obtaining the psychological help that’s needed to process the loss of their mother and now most likely their father, should he be convicted of their mother’s murder.”

Drouaillet also said the filing that she believed there was a lack of supervision for the children and expressed other welfare concerns.

In the documents, Drouaillet said that there have been attempts to communicate with the kids, but Larry has refused to allow for any visits and only allowed them to have one call since Jan. 7.