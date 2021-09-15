Maya Millete's family fights for right to see her children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The parents of Maya Millete are not only trying to find their missing daughter, but also trying to see their grandchildren.

On Wednesday, in San Diego Family Court, the Chula Vista woman’s side of the family is taking steps to gain visitation rights for Maya’s three children.

Maya’s sister, Maricris, has previously said they went from seeing the children every other weekend to not seeing them in months. Maricris said she has been very concerned that they have not been allowed to have any contact with Maya’s kids in those months.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Search for Maya Millete

Maya’s parents have asked to see the children every other weekend and to have virtual visits once a week.

Maya has been missing since early January, but her husband Larry Millete, said he believes she left on her own.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reviewed court documents filed last week and reported Millete said he thinks his wife left him and their three children intentionally. Millete also believes his wife is still alive.

In the documents, Millete stated his wife’s parents wrongly placed blame on him for her disappearance and added that there was a division between the two sides of the family, according to the U-T report.

The U-T reported that Millete asked that Maya’s parents’ visitation request be denied, as he said he believes it is the family’s attempt to interrogate the children.

Meanwhile, a hearing on the gun violence restraining order that was filed against Millete earlier this summer was postponed until December.

Under the GVRO, Millete was ordered by a judge to surrender more than 20 firearms and ammunition he kept in his home.

Chula Vista Police have named Larry Millete as a person of interest in his wife's disappearance as the investigation and search continue.