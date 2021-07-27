Unredacted documents detail police worries over Larry Millete's access to firearms

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Unredacted documents were released Monday detailing the gun violence restraining order filed last May against Larry Millete, husband of missing mother Maya Millete.

Documents reveal that police worried Larry Millete "may flee the state or country with his three young minor children or Respondent will likely shoot it out with police due to photographs showing several unregistered and/or illegal assault rifles with numerous ammunitions on a table in Respondent's house" after learning about the gun violence restraining order.

In the documents, "respondent" refers to Millete.

The documents also added that shortly after a search warrant was executed at Millete's home, he purchases two more firearms in February and March of this year.

Documents also included two photographs that police said were obtained from Millete's phone. One depicted a kitchen table with "16 firearms, four U.S. passports, a government identification card, several high capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The cache of firearms included two short barreled AR-15 illegal assault weapon platforms, five (undetermined legality) AR-15 platform rifles, three pump shotguns, one bolt action rifle with scope, and five semi-automatic handguns," according to police.

Police said the second photo depicted Millete's 4-year-old son standing on a table, "surrounded by the same cache of legal and illegal firearms and ammunition."

"The child had immediate access to the illegal assault weapons and the fourteen other firearms and ammunition creating a potential extreme danger to the child and those physically present at the home," documents said.

The release of the documents comes a week after Chula Vista Police confirmed that Millete had been named a "person of interest" in his wife's disappearance in the GVRO.

Last week, Millete told ABC 10News via text message that he was, "just really disappointed."

Following the GVRO in May, Millete claimed that police had illegally detained him during a search of his home.

"The Chula Vista police held me for six hours while my home was being searched, and they threatened me with being arrested or detained even longer if I insist on going home to my children, my parents, and my house," Millete said in court documents.

Maya has been missing since last January. Since she was reported missing, police say investigators have been combing through dozens of tips, have served multiple search warrants, and have conducted numerous interviews with family members and friends.

Anyone with information about Maya's disappearance is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.

