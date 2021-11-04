Bail review hearing set for Larry Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A hearing in a South Bay courtroom on Thursday will determine whether Larry Millete, who is accused in the death of his still-missing wife Maya, will remain in jail without bail.

A bail review hearing for Millete, who has been in custody for just over two weeks, was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the South Bay Courthouse in Chula Vista.

Millete was arrested on Oct. 17 by Chula Vista Police on suspicion of murdering his wife.

On Oct. 28, prosecutors presented documents that outlined why Millete should not be released on bail. Prosecutors said Millete was a flight risk and a threat to public safety.

According to the documents, investigators believe Millete not only wanted to harm his wife with the use of spellcasters, but also the man he believed his wife was having an affair with.

Prosecutors alleged Millete offered to pay the spellcasters to hurt or cause the man’s death, and they believe there is a “substantial likelihood” that Millete would carry out that threat if he was released.

During his last court appearance on Oct. 27, a judge ordered Millete’s phone privileges be restricted after he violated an order that prohibited him from contacting his three children.

According to prosecutors, Millete has made 129 phone calls, with nine hours of those calls to his kids. Prosecutors said Millete has asked them to read him headlines and calculate the mortgage during those calls.

Maya Millete was reported missing on Jan. 9.

Over the course of their investigation, Chula Vista Police said they have interviewed 87 people regarding Maya’s case, written 66 search warrants, and reviewed more than 128 tips about Maya’s possible location or reason for the disappearance.

CVPD named Larry Millete a person of interest on July 22.