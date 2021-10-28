Prosecutors file documents to hold Larry Millete without bail

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — New documents are shedding light on why prosecutors say they want Larry Millete to remain in jail without bail as he awaits a potential trial.

Millete has been in custody since Chula Vista Police arrested him on Oct. 19 on suspicion of murdering his wife Maya Millete.

In a 21-page document, San Diego County prosecutors outlined why they don’t want Larry Millete to be granted bail, saying he’s not only a flight risk but also a public safety threat.

The documents state that Larry not only wanted to harm his wife Maya with the use of "spellcasters" but also the man he believed his wife was having an affair with.

They say Larry solicited their help “to pay them to hurt or cause the death of the man he believed was the cause of his broken relationship with May,” even asking the spellcaster to “do something to punish this man’s unborn child.”

Prosecutors believe there’s a “substantial likelihood that he would carry out that threat if released."

They also think he’s a flight risk saying Larry has "every incentive to flee."

Prosecutors raise concern for public safety as well, saying Millete had a mindset of not only wanting to harm and injure his wife, but anyone he felt was interfering with his feverish attempts to win her back.

There is also a concern for the couple’s three children, who prosecutors say were in the home when they believe Larry killed his wife. They say Larry hasn’t allowed the kids to be interviewed.

Millete has pleaded not guilty in his wife’s murder and his attorney calls the case against him circumstantial and speculative.

Larry’s bail hearing is set for Nov. 4.