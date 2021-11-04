Sister seeks custody of Maya Millete's children

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The sister of Maya Millete filed legal paperwork in an effort to take custody of the missing South Bay woman’s three children.

Since the January day her sister was reported missing, Maricris Drouaillet has been at the forefront of the search efforts. Now, court documents obtained by ABC 10News show why Drouaillet believes she is best suited to become the guardian of her two nieces and one nephew.

“I am committed to providing them with a loving and stable home and will facilitate obtaining the psychological help that’s needed to process the loss of their mother and now most likely their father, should he be convicted of their mother’s murder,” Drouaillet stated in the legal filing.

The children’s father, Larry Millete, was arrested on Oct. 19 in connection with the death of his wife. He pleaded not guilty to a murder charge during his first court appearance.

According to court documents, the three Millete children have been staying at the family’s home with Larry’s parents since his arrest.

Drouaillet also said in the documents that there have been attempts to communicate with the kids, but Larry has refused to allow for any visits and only allowed them to have one call since Jan. 7.

In the documents, Drouaillet stated she believes there is currently a lack of supervision for the children. She references what happened during Larry’s court appearance when a judge ordered his phone privileges be restricted after he violated an order prohibiting him from contacting his kids.

Prosecutors said Larry had made 129 phone calls, and about nine hours’ worth of those calls had been to the kids. At times they say he even asks them to read him headlines and calculate the mortgage.