Military spouses: The unsung heroes in the Murphy Canyon plane crash recovery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the days following the Murphy Canyon plane crash, more and more stories are coming out about community members stepping up to help.

“I get this phone call and I answer it and Srujana is like, ‘Kim, come help me. A helicopter hit my house,'" said Kimberly Brinkman, a military spouse who jumped into action on the morning of May 22.

“And there's no way you can get a phone call like that in the morning and ignore it,” said Surinder Goode, another military spouse who helped families in the early morning plane crash.

Srujana McCarty lived in the house with the most damage from the early morning plane crash.

“I called Surinder Goode and Kim to come help us and they were there in 20 minutes,” said McCarty.

“It was, I felt like I'd walked on to some kind of movie set — the flames, the fumes, first responders everywhere. There was a telegraph pole that had come down,” said Goode.

The women stayed with the family- carrying dogs in their arms and children on their backs.

“Got drinks and snacks for babies and wipes and we were just doing what we could to help these people,” said Brinkman.

All this- for a family they hardly knew.

They first met Srujana McCarty at a housing function and invited her to be on their podcast, The Goode Show, just days before the plane crash.

“The last thing we said to her after we finished recording, which was maybe a week prior, if you ever need anything, girl, you give us a call. And thankfully she did,” said Goode.

The traumatizing situation, made a little better by those who serve.

Goode says that's just the military way.

“Because that's what people do. That's what humans do,” said Goode.

