"We'll give it a go": Pilot's radio call before Murphy Canyon plane crash

MURPHY CANYON, Calif. (KGTV) — New audio recordings reveal the pilot of a private jet that crashed in San Diego received incomplete weather information before the fatal accident.

"Alright. Doesn't sound great, but we'll give it a go," the pilot said in response to learning about the poor landing conditions.

The Cessna 550 crashed Thursday morning in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood. The National Transportation Safety Board believes the private jet had a black box, but it had not been found by Thursday afternoon.

An automated weather observation from Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport revealed that critical information was missing.

"Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport. Automated weather observation, 1030 Zulu. Wind missing, visibility missing. Sky condition missing," the recording stated.

Commercial pilot Robert Katz told me that, simply put, there were no weather and sky conditions available. The pilot of the private jet then checked conditions at nearby Miramar.

According to Katz, who has decades of experience flying commercial planes, conditions were well below minimum standards.

The crash site appears almost apocalyptic, with wreckage scattered throughout the neighborhood. It's a miracle no residents on the street were killed, according to Katz.

The area remains busy along the flight path, with planes continuing to fly by throughout the day.

