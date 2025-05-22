Plane crashes in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A small plane crashed in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood, near Tierrasanta, early Thursday morning, prompting a major emergency response.

The incident was initially reported just before 3:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of Sample Street, near Salmon Street and just west of the Admiral Baker Golf Course, the CHP's incident log stated.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said they believe the plane -- identified as a Cessna -- was likely on its way to Montgomery Field when it went down for unknown reasons.

Eddy acknowledged the foggy conditions in the area at the time, but he was unsure if weather played a role in the crash.

According to Eddy, the plane struck multiple homes and caused fires to several structures and parked vehicles.

The impact also left a “gigantic debris field,” Eddy said.

As of 5:15 a.m., Eddy said at least 15 homes were believed to have been affected by the incident.

A Federal Aviation Administration official sent ABC 10News the following statement on the crash:

"A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NSTB will lead the investigation and provide any updates."

Eddy noted Salmon Street and Sample Street were the main roadways impacted by the crash. He also said all streets south of Aero Drive were closed due to the emergency response.

A hazardous materials crew was called to the scene due to jet fuel that was spilled. San Diego Police is asking any area residents to call 619-531-2000 if they smell jet fuel or locate any debris.

According to Caltrans, the northbound Interstate 15 off-ramp to Aero Drive has been shut down. All southbound lanes of Santo Road were shut down at Aero Drive due to the emergency response.

A temporary evacuation center was established at Miller Elementary School on 4343 Shields Street.

ABC 10News learned Hancock Elementary School (3303 Taussig St.) has been closed for the day.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.