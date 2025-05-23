Santee plane crash survivors share empathy with victims of Murphy Canyon air disaster

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones of two burn survivors from a Santee plane crash nearly five years ago say they're heartbroken for those affected by today's aircraft disaster in Murphy Canyon.

"When my parents had their crash, it looked like a war zone, and when I saw these images, it was a war zone," Jim Slaff said.

The surreal scene from a Murphy Canyon neighborhood has left Slaff and his mother, Maria Morris, emotional.

"When I told her, obviously she's worried for everybody," Slaff said.

More than four and a half years ago, Morris and her husband Phil were sitting in their living room when they felt an explosion. A twin-engine Cessna crashed into their Santee neighborhood, sending fire into their home.

It was one of two houses destroyed that day.

Two people lost their lives, including Steve Krueger, 61, the driver of a UPS truck.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NTSB report indicates pilot error caused fatal Santee plane crash into UPS truck

Morris was pulled out of a window by neighbors, while Phil ran out the back. Both suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns. Phil experienced complications and was on a ventilator for months. Morris required several reconstructive surgeries.

"The thing that hits me is every day that they wake up, and they look in the mirror, they're reminded of what happened… but she does not let that get to her. She's always smiling, she's always laughing," Slaff said.

Slaff says through all the physical and mental scars, his parents have been uplifted by support from the community, from vigils and fundraisers to get-well cards.

"The overall support just filled our hearts. The community support is something that you will never forget, and I know in this case, it's going to happen again," Slaff said.

Both homes destroyed in the Santee crash have since been rebuilt, and both families remain in those homes.

Slaff says his parents are both deeply affected by the crash in Murphy Canyon.

"Just for this to happen, you know, our hearts go out to everybody that's involved. Our prayers also," Slaff said. "This is something that they have gone through, and they know that everybody that is involved with this now has to go through the same thing."

Slaff believes for those impacted by the tragedy in Murphy Canyon, the recovery journey will be long and difficult.

"You don't believe that your lives are ever gonna get back to any semblance of normalcy. But there will be a time that you are going to be able to move forward, and make it happy again," Slaff said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.