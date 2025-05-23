Watch Now
PHOTOS: Plane crash in Murphy Canyon

Images from the May 22, 2025, plane crash in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

murphy_canyon_plane_crash_apphoto1_052225.png Debris covers the ground after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting homes and cars on fire and forcing evacuations early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: William Liang/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_apphoto4_052225.png Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_apphoto2_052225.png Debris covers the ground after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting homes and cars on fire and forcing evacuations early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: William Liang/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_apphoto5_052225.png Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_apphoto7_052225.png Debris covers the ground after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting homes and cars on fire and forcing evacuations early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: William Liang/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_apphoto9_052225.png An NTSB worker takes photos of a vehicle and home that were damaged when a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_apphoto3_052225.png Police tape blows in the wind next to a burned vehicle after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood earlier in the morning, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_apphoto8_052225.png A law enforcement officer walks by a burned vehicle near the area where a small plane crashed into the San Diego neighborhood earlier setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP plane crash 5/22/25 murphy canyon Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash2_ap_052225.png Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_apphoto6_052225.png San Diego Humane Society workers evacuate pet geckos from a home that was damaged when a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks, Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_sky10_052225.png Photo by: KGTV murphy_canyon_plane_crash3_ap_052225.png Vehicles and houses are damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP murphy_canyon_plane_crash_ground2_052225.png Photo by: KGTV murphy_canyon_plane_crash_ground3_052225.png Photo by: KGTV murphy_canyon_plane_crash_ground1_052225.png Photo by: KGTV murphy_canyon_plane_crash_ground4_052225.png Photo by: KGTV

