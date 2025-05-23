PHOTOS: Plane crash in Murphy Canyon
Images from the May 22, 2025, plane crash in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood.
Debris covers the ground after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting homes and cars on fire and forcing evacuations early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: William Liang/AP Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP Debris covers the ground after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting homes and cars on fire and forcing evacuations early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: William Liang/AP Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP Debris covers the ground after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting homes and cars on fire and forcing evacuations early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: William Liang/AP An NTSB worker takes photos of a vehicle and home that were damaged when a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP Police tape blows in the wind next to a burned vehicle after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood earlier in the morning, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP A law enforcement officer walks by a burned vehicle near the area where a small plane crashed into the San Diego neighborhood earlier setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP San Diego Humane Society workers evacuate pet geckos from a home that was damaged when a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks, Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP Photo by: KGTV Vehicles and houses are damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV