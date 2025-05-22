Neighbors rally to help each other evacuate after plane crash in Murphy Canyon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents found themselves in a desperate situation after a private jet crashed in their neighborhood, forcing many to flee to safety under harrowing conditions. Neighbors faced significant challenges during the evacuation process, particularly due to tall fences surrounding their properties.

Gilbert Gonzalez recounted the alarming scene he encountered as he attempted to assist his neighbors.

“You can smell the jet fuel... You can hear screams. You can hear people yelling to 'Get away, evacuate!' It's just kind of surreal. You never really expect this to happen, and, you know, let alone close to your house,” he said.



Cell phone video captured the aftermath of the situation, depicting the chaos that enveloped the area.

Among those trapped during the evacuation was Jessica Schrader.

“I’m gathering everyone up. We couldn’t get out because the gate goes out into the front yard. There was a dead pilot in my front yard,” she recounted, emphasizing the urgent need to find a new escape route.

ABC 10News

Unable to exit through her front door, Schrader and her children turned to the back of their property. However, the tall fence presented a significant barrier.

“I ran, grabbed the ladder, came back, threw the ladder over the fence, and started to assist to get the wife out,” another neighbor explained, highlighting the community's efforts to rescue those in need.

Describing her escape, Schrader said, “ It’s about 8-foot tall. We climbed the ladder to get onto their trampoline to escape. Me and my children, I was able to throw my weenie dogs over the fence onto the trampoline.”

As she processed the whirlwind of events, Schrader expressed her gratitude for the neighbors who risked their own safety to ensure her family made it out in time.

