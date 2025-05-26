Families displaced after Murphy Canyon plane crash facing housing headache

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three kids, two dogs, and an unclear future.

ABC 10News met the Paiva family days ago, when the memories of Thursday’s fiery plane crash were still fresh in their minds.

“We ran out of the house with our kids and wallets. We had no clothes for the kids, no diapers for the kids,” said Sean Paiva.

The scary scene is still affecting those forced to leave.

“My oldest, she'll probably remember this for a while. It was the first night before that she was asking if there's gonna be fires,” said Paiva.

The Paivas are one of about 50 military families displaced from Murphy Canyon.

They are staying in an Airbnb, with about $2,000 as a credit that’s set to end on Tuesday.

“It's kind of scary. If it comes out of our own pockets right now, I'm not working, I just got out of the military about a month ago. So I'm not bringing anything in. So it's kind of scary to think we're just gonna be on her dime for now,” said Paiva.

Liberty Housing, the managing company for the affected area, said in a statement: “Liberty has actively communicated options with residents for temporary relocation, and we are working to analyze long-term needs now. Residents who are unable to return to their home in the next two weeks will be provided options to relocate to another home within Liberty or outside of Liberty.

Liberty is dedicated to keeping our residents informed and will provide more detailed guidance next week as the impacted street is cleaned and cleared for safe and proper access. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this together.”

The Paivas said they haven't gotten any updates.

And come Tuesday, they don’t know where their next move will be.

“She just told me that she hasn't gotten any update on temporary housing or anything else other than we're getting relocated,” said Sean Paiva after checking for messages about housing. “But we don't know where, don't know when.”