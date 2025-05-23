Kids return to school after area used as evacuation site following plane crash 

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hancock and Miller Elementary Schools are open again after both schools were closed on Thursday. Miller served as an evacuation center.

Chatter filled the air at Miller Elementary just a day after a plane crashed in Murphy Canyon, a short drive away.

One parent spent some time talking to her kindergarten student on Thursday, making sure he could take steps to process the plane crash.

“I did notice later in the day him drawing pictures and I said, 'What is that buddy?' and he said, 'That's a picture of the car that was on fire,” said Elaine Garafalo, a parent. “So I realized that the images were still staying with him, so I said, 'yeah, it's pretty intense, right?' So we talked about it.”

Staff at Miller want this to be a smooth transition for the kids.

“They're going to be excited to get back to their normal routine,” said Chantel Smith, a parent and staff at Miller Elementary. “So it's just going to be a normal day for us.”

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to help out with evacuation efforts for families impacted by the crash.

Schools and parents are now focusing their efforts on students.

“We had a great rally of parents that showed up,” said Denise Goulart, the principal. “It was amazingly supported yesterday and it was just a simple message to families yesterday that we are back to normal and we are business as usual.”

Parents are making sure there are practical ways their kids can help.

“I said, 'Well, one of the things that we could do is take action and do something about it,” said Garafalo, talking to her kindergarten student. “And we talked about ways we could do that. So we went around the house and started collecting toiletries.”