Ways to donate to families impacted by Murphy Canyon plane crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A plane crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood Thursday morning, forcing at least 100 people to evacuate.

The Emergency Action Group, made up of military support organizations, told ABC 10News it received "an overwhelming amount" of clothes, food, diapers and blankets at Miller Elementary School for the 50 families in need following the crash.

A San Diego Unified School District spokesperson says Miller Elementary no longer serves as the evacuation site. Families are now being directed to Hancock Elementary School, located at 3303 Taussig St., if they need supplies or help until 9 p.m.

As of Thursday afternoon, the groups were no longer collecting supplies.

