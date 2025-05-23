INTERVIEW: Councilmember Campillo details city's response to military housing plane crash

San Diego city officials are working to support military families affected by the plane crash that destroyed homes and injured residents in a military housing area in Murphy Canyon.

Six people were aboard the plane that crashed into the neighborhood, according to the FAA.

"Before seeing it, you could smell it from blocks away. That was what first hit me," said San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, who represents the district where the crash occurred.

Campillo described the devastation he witnessed, including a home that was "completely exploded" and an entire block covered in jet fuel.

The council member praised the rapid response of emergency personnel, noting that about 30 fire engines and more than 50 police officers arrived within minutes of the crash.

"This was something that our first responders in San Diego were prepared to do and helped people there," Campillo said.

The affected homes belong to enlisted Navy and Marine Corps members.

San Diegans have donated so many goods to help the affected families that officials have had to redirect people to work with nonprofits managing the donations.

As federal investigators take over the scene on military property, city police and fire personnel withdrew but are ensuring the empty homes remain secure.

The city is connecting affected residents with nonprofit services for immediate needs, like hotel vouchers and transportation assistance.

"The city can absolutely direct people to those nonprofit partners. We have a lot of nonprofit partners that have been with us for decades really," Campillo said.

He added that the Navy has already helped relocate displaced families to other available housing units.

Once the National Transportation Safety Board completes its investigation, the city will assess and repair damaged infrastructure.

"Streets, sidewalks, other components of city infrastructure, we will want to repair as quickly as possible because those military families deserve to have the neighborhood back," Campillo said.

Despite the city's current budget deficit, Campillo emphasized that infrastructure repairs remain a top priority for both Mayor Gloria and the city council.

"These families sacrifice so much for us. I'm dedicated to making sure they're made whole as absolutely as much as possible on the city's responsibilities that we can cover," Campillo said.