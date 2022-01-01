Moses Small joined ABC 10 News as a Multimedia Journalist in 2022. He was born in Birmingham, Ala. and raised in Portland, Maine. He's elated to spend time in San Diego and learn more about the community.

As an adopted African American who grew up in a white family, Moses grew connected to storytelling from a young age. Throughout childhood he used stories to connect to his Kenyan heritage. This culminated when he traveled to Nairobi, Kenya to meet his biological family in 2018.

Moses graduated from the Honors and Broadcast Journalism programs at Emerson College in Boston with a minor in Global and Post-Colonial Studies.

After internships at ABC WCVB-TV 5 in Needham, MA, and Dateline NBC in Los Angeles, he fulfilled a lifelong dream to move to California.

Moses started off his career at KGET-17 News in Bakersfield, CA as a reporter and weekend anchor. He enjoys a range of stories, from breaking wildfire coverage to a deep dive into Bakersfield's Sikh-Punjabi community.

He takes pride in his versatility, as he was the only anchor, forecaster and producer on KGET's weekend newscasts. This show earned an Emmy nomination in 2021.

In his free time, Moses is an avid musician and animal lover. He plays violin and drums, more recently venturing into studio engineering and electronic music production. Moses has two kittens, named Scruffy and Luna.